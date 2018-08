Four FC personnel were martyred and eight others injured as passenger bus collided with the security forces' vehicle in Dera Ismail Khan.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four personnel of the Frontier Constabulary were martyred and eight others injured in a road accident here on Sunday, Geo News reported.

According to police, the accident took place at Daraban Zhob Road when a passenger van collided with the security forces' vehicle.

The deceased and the wounded were shifted to Combined Military Hospital, the police added.