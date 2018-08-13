As northern Pakistan nears winters, thundershowers lash Islamabad

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Heavy rainfall accompanied with stormy winds lashed various areas of Islamabad and Mansehra, as well as Azad Kashmir's Mirpur Sunday night, as the country's weather monitoring authority forecast pleasant weather.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), cities that can expect heavy showers today (Monday) include Punjab's Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Sargodha, multiple areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan's Zhob, Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), and Kashmir.



The downpour in Islamabad is expected to continue through the day.



Thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds whipped Shakargarh in Punjab's Narowal district and its surroundings intermittently throughout Sunday night, while Nakyal in Azad Kashmir experienced similar weather as well.

In general, the weather in the country's north and northwest has started to transition from summer to winter.