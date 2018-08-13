Man, accomplice arrested for murdering minor niece after rape in Mardan

MARDAN: The police arrested on Monday two suspects for raping and then murdering a six-year-old girl in Mardan, District Police Officer Wahid Mehmood informed Geo News.

The suspects include the victim’s uncle as well, the police shared, adding that the suspects have confessed to their crimes.

The minor’s body was found in Pati Kalay area of Takht-i-Bhai in Mardan on August 8, a day after she had gone missing.

The body was found from fields near her house.

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

On August 2, the police filed a first information report over the brutal sexual assault and murder of a minor girl whose body was found in the Bhittaiabad neighbourhood of Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar area a day prior, a senior police officer confirmed.

The FIR, filed in the Sachal Goth police station by the victim's brother, named four suspects in the rape and murder of 7-year-old Kainat. Of these, three — Altaf Shah, Arif Shah, and Haider Shah — have been arrested, whereas the search for the fourth, Shahid Mehmood, is underway.

As per Munir Shaikh, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) for Malir, the three arrestees include the deceased's brother-in-law and paternal uncle who were detained Tuesday night on suspicion of involvement in the crime. The two were the only two men in the minor girl's residence — the home of her sister.

These incidents are the latest in a string of child sexual abuse cases that have shaken the country lately

Earlier this year, the death of Zainab Ansari, a seven-year-old who was kidnapped from near her aunt’s house in Kasur on January 4, 2018, and found from a garbage heap, five days later, on January 9.

The case had sparked protests in various cities.