Four people including dancer arrested in Islamabad murder case

ISLAMABAD: As many as four people were arrested and booked in the murder case of a girl, who died after falling from the third floor of an apartment building situated in federal capital's Sector E-11, police said.



The deceased was present in a dance party on August 12, people present in the party were in the influence of alcohol and ICE. The girl fell from the apartment during the party, said police.

The deceased was shifted to PIMS hospital by her friends but she succumbed before her injuries before any treatment. Police carried out the post-mortem of the body despite reluctance shown by the deceased's relatives.

Police said that Hina was invited as a dancer in the party and the girl's relatives have named her as a prime suspect behind the murder, adding that the deceased was living along with Hina at E-11 sector.

The case has been booked in Golara police station.