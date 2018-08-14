PTI’s MPA thrashes citizen in middle of Karachi road

KARACHI: In a video viral on social media Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Imran Ali Shah is seen beating a citizen in the middle of the road near National Stadium.

Shah allegedly beat the man for trying to cross his vehicle. In the video, it can be seen that the MPAs guards also abused the citizen.

The PTI member elected from North Nazimabad area maintained that he ‘pushed’ the citizen as he was verbally abusing him.

Speaking in Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, Imran said that he came outside from his car to mediate street brawl but the person responsible for the ruckus passed lewd comments which provoked him.

PTI Karachi President Firdaus Shamim Naqvi in a tweet said that the party has sent a show cause notice to Shah and will disclose the facts related to the matter after an internal party inquiry.

PTI leader Faisal Vawda termed this act unacceptable behaviour in any case, saying no one is above the law. “I apologise on behalf of my party MPA and rest assured justice will be done and will make sure it’s not repeated again.”

Local police officials said that they are searching for the person beaten publically by Shah, adding that the law enforcement agencies can book Shah by becoming a party in the case.

Sindh Governor nominee Imran Ismail said that party chief Imran Khan has taken strict notice of the incident and directed the local leadership to take action against the responsible.

"Noone has the right to take laws into their own hands," Ismail said while speaking in Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath. "We apologise to the affected person. Noone can defend violence."