Pakistan delivered lasting lesson to Modi-led India in May conflict, says PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz addresses at a ceremony held at University of Haripur with regard to the PM's Laptop Scheme on December 17, 2025. — X/@GovtofPakistan

Premier distributes laptop among students at University of Haripur.

Announces establishment of Daanish schools, women's campus.

PM Shehbaz emphasises unity as foundation of national progress.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday stated that Pakistan delivered an unforgettable lesson to the Modi government during the Pakistan-India conflict.

"Pakistan had taught the Modi government such a lesson during the Pakistan-India conflict that it would never forget it," the premier said while addressing a ceremony held at the University of Haripur to inaugurate the PM's Laptop Scheme 2025 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He said that in Marka-e-Haq (the Battle of Truth), the Pakistani armed forces achieved victory with the prayers and unwavering support of the nation. "India, from Delhi to Mumbai, would never forget this defeat," he added.

Pakistan and India went to war in May after India launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan following the attack on tourists in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

New Delhi maintains that the terrorists who killed 26 tourists in IIOJK's Pahalgam were Pakistanis — a charge that Islamabad has denied and has also asked India to partake in a neutral investigation.

Pakistan, during the 87-hour conflict, downed its six fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. The war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

The prime minister described Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa as a province of brave, resilient and valiant people who had been fighting terrorism for decades.

"It is because of your sacrifices that peace has been restored in the country," he said, paying tribute to the people of KP.

PM Shehbaz announced that laptop distribution under the scheme would be expanded across the province, stressing that youth were the driving force behind Pakistan's development.

Touching upon economic challenges, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan had been saved from bankruptcy through hard work, not "witchcraft". He said the economy had emerged from a critical phase, was stabilising and now needed to be taken forward.

"When all the four provinces develop, the country will develop," he said, emphasising unity as the foundation of national progress.

Meanwhile, the premier also announced the establishment of Daanish Schools in Haripur, with separate campuses for boys and girls, to ensure access to quality education.

He also committed to the early establishment of a women's campus at the University of Haripur, assuring that it would be developed in accordance with local cultural values.