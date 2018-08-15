Baby snatched from Lahore hospital recovered after being sold to foreign nationals

LAHORE: A newborn baby abducted three days prior here from Jinnah Hospital was recovered Tuesday night, Geo News reported, citing authorities, while the kidnapper was also arrested.



According to authorities, an unidentified woman had kidnapped the child of Tayyaba from the medical facility's gynaecology ward on Sunday, whereafter a first information report (FIR) was registered at the Garden Town police station.

Suspect Parveen can be seen in this screenshot, taken from closed-circuit television (CCTV) video, escaping with the abducted baby from a hospital in Lahore, Pakistan, August 12, 2018. Geo.tv/via Geo News/CCTV/Screenshot

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) acquired the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the woman escaping with the abducted baby but were unable to identify the suspect.



Therefore, police said they used geofencing to locate the suspect — identified as Parveen — and arrested her.

Upon her detention, Parveen admitted that she had sold the kidnapped baby to a Nigerian national, who, too, on her identification, was arrested alongside his wife and the baby found.



The Nigerian national and his wife were identified as Ahmed Bilal and Mehwish.

Earlier, after the kidnapping, the hospital management had commented that they were searching for the alleged suspect with the help of footage from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.