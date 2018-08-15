Nawaz's counsel concludes arguments in plea against Avenfield verdict

ISLAMABAD: Nawaz Sharif's counsel, Khawaja Harris, on Wednesday concluded his arguments before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the former prime minister's petition for suspension of the accountability court’s verdict against him in the Avenfield properties reference.

A two-member bench of the IHC, comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, resumed hearing Nawaz's petition.

As the hearing went under way, Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi sought time to provide paragraph-wise comments in line with the request of Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Harris.

Abbasi requested that the hearing be adjourned for two days so he can reply as he did not receive a copy of the court order on time.

However, Justice Minallah remarked, "We cannot adjourn the hearing on these grounds."

The NAB counsel further said he was not in town, however, the bench rejected his plea and Nawaz's counsel presented his arguments before the court.

Justice Minallah then turned to Harris and remarked, "According to you, there's no record of Nawaz's property."

To this, Nawaz's counsel responded, "NAB witnesses have agreed that there is no evidence against Nawaz."

Further, Abbasi said, "NAB has brought forth records of known sources of income of Nawaz and his children."

Following the deputy prosecutor 's statement, Justice Minallah questioned how known sources of income were brought on record. "This is not a case of money laundering," he said.

Responding to the judge, Abbasi said, "I will explain it to you."

However, Justice Minallah asked, "What is the contradiction when the worth of assets is not known?"

Further, Harris informed the two-judge bench that prosecution's star witness and Panamagate Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head Wajid Zia presented a chart of assets.

"JIT made the chart but Zia had presented it," he said.

"Reservations were raised in the JIT report on this chart which are on record," Nawaz's counsel added.

During the hearing, Justice Minallah further observed, "The registrar's office has informed that incorrect statements attributed to judges were aired after the hearing on August 13 and we have taken serious notice of this. We are also forwarding the matter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)."

"Which bench were the incorrect statements received from?" he asked.

Justice Minallah stated, "If judgments are given on one's wishes then there will be no justice."

He further said, "We value the media but those who are indulging in this are involved in contempt of court."

Justice Minallah continued, "For a fair trial, it is essential to have trust in the legal system and if trials start taking place outside court then that is contempt of court."

"We have no pressure from anyone and have to pass judgments based on law no matter who the convict," he asserted.

The Sharif family had petitioned against their convictions in the Avenfield reference. Nawaz had also filed a plea to transfer the Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment corruption references from the court of Judge Mohammad Bashir to another accountability court.

Later, IHC had clubbed the two references. During yesterday's proceedings, the court had accepted Nawaz's plea. The hearing of Maryam and Nawaz's petition against conviction in the Avenfield case was adjourned till August 13.

The trial

The trial against the Sharif family commenced on September 14, 2017.

On July 6, after four extensions in the original six-month deadline to conclude all three cases, the court announced its verdict in the Avenfield reference.

Nawaz was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) in the corruption reference, while his daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million). Capt (retd) Safdar was also given a one-year sentence without any fine.

Nawaz and his sons, Hussain and Hassan, are accused in all three references whereas Maryam and Safdar were accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.

On July 10, the Supreme Court granted another six-week extension for Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir to conclude the remaining corruption references against Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The Sharifs had challenged their convictions in the IHC, highlighting the legal flaws in the Avenfield case judgment and asking for the accountability court's verdict to be declared null and void, and the three convicts be released on bail.