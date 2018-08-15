Black Day in Occupied Kashmir on India’s Independence Day

The Black Day is being marked by a complete strike in the occupied territory. File photo: AFP

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing India’s Independence Day, today, as Black Day to convey message to the international community that India continues to illegally occupy their homeland.

The Black Day is being marked by a complete strike in the occupied territory, Kashmir Media Service reported. The strike was called by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. All shops, business establishments and schools are closed.

The occupying forces, in the name of so-called security, have deployed Indian army, paramilitary and police personnel in all major cities and towns of the occupied territory to prevent people from holding anti-India demonstrations.

Authorities have also suspended mobile phone and Internet services in most parts of the occupied territory.