Govt announces Eid holidays from Aug 21 to 23

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal government has announced that Eid-ul-Azha holidays in Pakistan will be from August 21 to 23, according to a notification.



"It is notified for general information that 21st to 23rd August 2018 (Tuesday to Thursday) shall be public holidays on the occasion of Religious Festival of Eid-ul-Azha," read a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior today.



The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee had on Monday announced that the Zil-Hajj moon had been sighted in the country and Eid-ul-Azha would be observed on August 22.

Muslims across the world celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in remembrance of the willingness of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice the life of his son for Allah (SWT).

Believers sacrifice animals, distribute the meat among the poor and needy, and relatives, followed by festivities and greetings.