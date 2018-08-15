Imran, Shehbaz's nomination papers filed for PM election

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s nomination papers were filed on Wednesday for the election of prime minister to be held on Friday in the National Assembly.



In the nomination papers, the PTI chairman’s proposer is Sheikh Rasheed and seconder is Fakhar Imam.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif's nomination papers were also submitted for the PM slot.

Shehbaz Sharif’s nomination papers were submitted by party leaders Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal and Doctor Darshan.

Following the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker in the lower house of the parliament, Speaker Asad Qaiser announced the process for prime minister election.

The newly-sworn-in speaker said that the nomination papers for PM election could be filed until 2pm on Thursday, adding that the process of scrutiny will begin at 3pm.

The election for prime minister will be held during the National Assembly session on Friday, August 17.

Imran is likely to take oath as the prime minister at the President House on August 18.

Earlier today, Asad Qaiser and Qasim Suri were respectively elected as the speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly.

Qaiser was contesting against Khursheed Shah from the Pakistan Peoples Party. He received 176 votes whereas Shah got 146 votes.

A total of 330 votes were cast in the election for NA speaker, out of which 322 were accepted and eight were rejected. The PTI leader was administered oath by outgoing speaker Ayaz Sadiq.