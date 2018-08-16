Imran Khan offers condolences over Vajpayee's death

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan offered his condolences over the demise of Former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.



Vajpayee passed away on Thursday in New Delhi at the age of 93. He first became PM of India for only 16 days — May 16-31, 1996.

He was reelected for prime minister-ship in March 1998, where he remained in the office until May 13, 2004.

The former Indian premier was born in 1924 in Gwalior and was among the founding members of the Bhartiya Janata Party.

Imran said that Vajpayee's efforts for peace between Pakistan and India will always be remembered, adding that the deceased was a huge political figure in South Asia.

The PTI chief said that as prime minister Vajpayee took the responsibility to enhance relations between Pakistan and India.

'There is a void in the politics of South Asia after his death. There can be political differences but the desire of peace remains present across the border," the PTI leader said. "We stand with India in this difficult time."