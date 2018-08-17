Imran nominates Sardar Usman Buzdar as CM Punjab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf nominated on Friday Sardar Usman Buzdar for the position of chief minister Punjab. Photo: Facebook

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran Khan, who has been elected as country's prime minister, nominated on Friday Sardar Usman Buzdar for the position of chief minister Punjab.

Usman Buzdar, who belongs to the tribal area of Barthi in Dera Ghazi Khan, had clinched victory from PP-286 (Dera Ghazi Khan) with 26,897 votes.

He had also participated in 2013 elections and contested on PML-N's ticket and has served as the nazim of his area.

In a video message, Imran Khan explained his decision and shared: "Sardar Usman hails from the most impoverished area of Punjab. These people have no water, no electricity, no hospitals. People there are living in stone ages."

Speaking about his candidate, Imran reasoned that Sardar Usman knows how people live in deprived localities. "He knows how a poor person lives. Sardar Usman will know what people who live in poor localities experience daily."

The country's prime minister-elect remarked that Usman is the only MPA with no electricity at his house.

Buzdar will go up against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's contender: Hamza Shehbaz.

The voting for the chief minister Punjab will be held during Punjab Assembly's session on August 19 (Sunday).