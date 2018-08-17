COAS lauds role of Pakistani Christians in national development

Photo: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (COAS) hosted a banquet dinner in the honour of leading Christian clergy in Pakistan on Friday, an Inter-Services Public Relations statement said.

According to the ISPR, the dinner was attended, among others, by His Eminence Cardinal Joseph Coutts and Right Reverend Humphrey Sarfraz Peter.

Chief of Army Staff regarded the appointment of Cardinal Coutts as a great national honour and a milestone towards fostering national harmony, according to the army’s media cell.

The army chief lauded the contribution of Pakistani Christians in national development including promotion of quality education, healthcare and philanthropic services.

He also made a special mention of the outstanding role played by a number of minority members in the defence of the motherland.

The army chief expressed deep respect for the Christian community and stressed upon the need for promoting greater interfaith harmony in the society to match Jinnah’s true vision of a united and progressive Pakistan, said the press release.

Cardinal Coutts and Reverend Peter appreciated the army chief’s gesture as an inspiration for Pakistani minorities, restoring their faith in a tolerant society. They expressed their resolve to take steps for a more positive role by the Christian community towards national development and progress.

Other eminent dignitaries present on the occasion included Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw, Archbishop Joseph Arshad, Bishop Benny Marlo Travas and Father Sohail Patrick.

Church of Pakistan was represented by Right Reverend Irfan Jamil, Right Reverend Roderick Leo Paul, Right Reverend John Samuel, Right Reverend Alvin Samuel, Bishop Manoo Romal Shah, Reverend Maqsood Kamil and Reverend Nadeem Kamil, the ISPR added.

Senator John Kenneth Williams and a few serving and retired Army officers from the Christian community also formed a part of the gathering, which ended in prayers for national unity and prosperity.