Prime Minister Imran Khan assumes charge of office

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan assumed charge of office after taking oath as Pakistan’s 22nd premier on Saturday.



Imran, who outvoted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif in the PM election a day earlier, was administered the oath by President Mamnoon Hussain.

Imran Khan being administered oath of office by President Mamnoon Hussain. Photo: Geo News

The oath-taking ceremony commenced at 10:10am with the national anthem after Imran arrived at the President House clad in a black sherwani.

The national anthem was followed by a recitation of the Holy Quran after which, President Mamnoon administered the oath to Imran.

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Zubair Mahmood Hayat and Chief of Air Staff Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan were among those who attended the ceremony.



Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, Wasim Akram, actor Javed Sheikh, Punjab governor designate Chaudhry Sarwar, Punjab Assembly speaker Pervez Elahi, Ramiz Raja, caretaker prime minister Nasir-ul-Mulk and PTI leaders were also in attendance.

After the oath-taking ceremony, Imran was presented a guard of honour at Prime Minister House.

The Cabinet Secretary also issued a notification of Imran taking charge as prime minister.

Notification for Imran Khan as PM.

Further, Mohammad Azam, former chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been posted as Secretary to the Prime Minister, Prime Minister’s Office, with immediate effect.



Earlier on Friday, the NA elected Imran as the prime minister of Pakistan, more than two decades after the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team entered politics.



Of the total NA members, 176 voted in favour of the PTI chairperson, while his opponent, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, received 96 votes.



Imran, following his election as the PM, vowed that he would not spare the ones who looted the country.

"I am grateful to the Almighty Allah and the nation for giving me the opportunity to bring a change which the nation wanted. The nation was longing for the change we will bring," Khan had stated.

The prime minister-elect promised "strict accountability" and to bring back the looted wealth of the country.

"I promise my nation that I will do strict accountability. No robber would be given an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance).

"I have reached here after struggling for 22 years and have not been fostered by any military dictator."

Imran further said he would be answering questions as the prime minister twice a month in the NA.