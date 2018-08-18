Imran was adamant sons don't attend oath-taking ceremony: Jemima

Imran Khan with his sons. Photo: Facebook

Jemima Goldsmith has said her and Prime Minister Imran Khan's sons are not attending their father's oath-taking ceremony as he was 'adamant' they do not attend.

Responding to a tweet thanking Jemima for being there when Imran started his political journey and stating, "May the sons be proud of their father's work as the prime minister of a country that needs lots of dedication and work", Jemima said, "Thanks. The boys are very sad not to be there but IK was adamant that they should not come."

Jemima also responded to criticism that Sulaiman and Qasim are vacationing in Scotland instead of attending the oath-taking ceremony.

"They wanted to be there. Their father asked them not to come," she clarified.

Imran Khan will shortly take the oath of the Office, a day after the National Assembly elected him as the country's 22nd prime minister.



The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to be held at 9:30AM in the President House in Islamabad, where President Mamnoon Hussain will administer the oath to the prime minister-designate.

