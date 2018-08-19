Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Aug 19 2018
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

PIA confirms employee held by UK authorities over recovery of 12 smartphones

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Sunday Aug 19, 2018

UK Border control is seen in Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files
 

LONDON: UK Customs officials took into custody an employee of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) following the recovery of at least a dozen smartphones from his possession during a random search carried out Saturday here at the Heathrow Airport, a spokesperson for the carrier confirmed to Geo News.

The employee — identified as a flight steward Shahbaz by the PIA spokesperson — was asked to step off from the aeroplane before the flight was cleared for take-off. He was, as of reporting time, in the UK Customs officials' custody.

The flight in question was PIA's PK-758.

Any action the PIA may take would be based after the British authorities issue their report regarding the incident, the spokesperson explained.

Earlier, officials associated with the UK Border Agency had recovered 12 smartphones from the PIA staffer during a random search, sources had informed Geo News, and taken the employee into their custody.

The flight steward, currently under investigation, was cooperating with the authorities, sources noted.

