PIA confirms employee held by UK authorities over recovery of 12 smartphones

LONDON: UK Customs officials took into custody an employee of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) following the recovery of at least a dozen smartphones from his possession during a random search carried out Saturday here at the Heathrow Airport, a spokesperson for the carrier confirmed to Geo News.



The employee — identified as a flight steward Shahbaz by the PIA spokesperson — was asked to step off from the aeroplane before the flight was cleared for take-off. He was, as of reporting time, in the UK Customs officials' custody.



The flight in question was PIA's PK-758.



Any action the PIA may take would be based after the British authorities issue their report regarding the incident, the spokesperson explained.



Earlier, officials associated with the UK Border Agency had recovered 12 smartphones from the PIA staffer during a random search, sources had informed Geo News, and taken the employee into their custody.

The flight steward, currently under investigation, was cooperating with the authorities, sources noted.