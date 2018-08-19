First Eid special train departs from Karachi for Peshawar

KARACHI: The first special train for Eid-ul-Azha departed from the Karachi City Railway Station for Peshawar on Sunday.



According to DS Railway Arshad Salam Khattak, 14 bogeys have been attached to the special trains, which have so far earned Rs1.2million from the train.



A total of 980 passengers have booked a seat on the special Eid trains.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Railways had announced it would operate five special trains to facilitate the passengers this Eid.

A special discount of 25 per cent on the first and second day of the Eid for all classes of all trains was also announced.

The first special train for Eid has departed from the Karachi City Railway Station for Peshawar today. Photo: Geo News

A Pakistan Railways spokesman had said the approval for the special trains was given by Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways Mohammad Aftab Akbar to facilitate the passengers in celebrating Eid-ul-Azha with their relatives.

Akbar further informed the Pakistan Railways had offered free travel facility for senior citizens on the first and second day of Eid.

Senior citizens 65 years of age and above across the country will have to show their original national identity cards for the reservation and free ticket. They can avail the offer in all classes of all the trains from August 22 to 23.