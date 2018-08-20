Willing to work with new Pakistani govt: China

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang. Photo: File

BEIJING: China on Monday said it is willing to work with the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and we are willing to work with the new Pakistani government to increase our friendly exchanges, cooperation and support to accelerate the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said during his press briefing in Beijing.

“We want to take forward China and Pakistan’s cooperative partnership,” he added.

China has already congratulated Imran Khan on being elected as the prime minister of Pakistan, Kang further said.

He also appreciated PM Imran’s positive remarks on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during his victory speech. “We attach importance and appreciate the positive remarks made by PM Imran on China-Pakistan relations and CPEC,” he said.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday congratulated PM Imran and said he would like to work with him to jointly carry forward the traditional bilateral friendship.

“I appreciate your positive remarks of firmly developing China-Pakistan relations. I look forward to establishing good working relations and personal friendship with you,” the Chinese premier said in a message of congratulations sent to PM Imran.