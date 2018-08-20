NAB should not malign those being probed: CJP

NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal (left), CJP Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. Photo: File

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar summoned National Accountability Bureau Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal to his chamber on Monday.

During a hearing on airing the names on the media of people being inquired by NAB, the chief justice remarked the anti-graft body did not have the authority to declare someone a convict until the charges are proved.

He said the bureau should not consider every other person a thief and refrain from maligning them because if people come out clear of the charges pressed on them, their reputation would be ruined. This practice would keep foreign investors from bringing their money to Pakistan.

To this, Justice Iljaz-ul-Ahsan said that before a person is served notice, the new is run on television.

Adding to this, the chief justice said issuance of summons should not be disclosed and inquiry should be launched against those exchanging information regarding investigation.

While speaking about NAB and the judiciary, Justice Nisar said the bureau did not have a good name in the courts but now it is respected there.

The chief justice summoned NAB chairperson and issued directives to NAB Prosecutor General Asghar Haider to appear before the court.