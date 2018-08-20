Imran outlined issues present in manifestos of all parties: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday that newly-elected Prime Minister Imran Khan outlined issues present in manifestos of all political parties.



The former interior minister said that the new government does not understand politics well, especially the state mechanisms.

The new government is quite inexperienced and immature, he said, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government will have to ’go through kindergarten’.

“Imran Khan did not mention energy crisis in his speech,” said the former interior minister. Ahsan Iqbal said that the new government has no roadmap for production of electricity generation.

“The prime minister does not know how much authority he has and what has been delegated to the provinces,” said Iqbal.

Further mocking the new government, the PML-N leader said ‘We have a PM who did not even run a local government office.”

He said that Imran Khan duly ignored the China Pakistan Economic Corridor in his speech, and he did not mention any strategy for supervising the plan.

Ahsan Iqbal further said that for ending terrorism, Imran Khan did not mention any plan.