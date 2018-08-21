Capt (retd) Safdar shifted to hospital from Adiala jail: sources

Captain (retd) Safdar, son-in-law of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau on July 8, following an accountability court's verdict in the Avenfield properties corruption reference in which Nawaz and his daughter were also sentenced. — Geo News FILE

RAWALPINDI: Captain (retd) Safdar has been shifted to the the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology after his health deteriorated on Tuesday morning, sources informed Geo News.

According to sources, he is being shifted due to cardiac issues.

Medical tests are being conducted on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law, the sources added.

On late Monday night, Safdar's condition deteriorated and was given medical attention inside the jail.

The son-in-law of the deposed prime minister was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau on July 8, following an accountability court's verdict in the Avenfield properties corruption reference in which Nawaz and his daughter were also sentenced.



The court had sentenced Nawaz to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) in the corruption reference while his daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million).

Nawaz's son-in-law was given a one-year sentence without any fine. He has since been serving his term at the Adiala prison.

On August 9, Safdar was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad from the prison after his condition worsened.

He had a stomach condition and his sugar level was also high, prison sources had informed Geo News.