PML-N pressuring PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan's name: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi talks to media in Multan. Photo: Geo News

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is pressuring Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan's name as the party's presidential candidate.

Speaking to the media here earlier today, Qureshi said the PPP must have put forward Ahsan’s name after consultation.

He hailed Ahsan’s performance as the opposition leader in the Senate from 1994 to 1999 while representing the PPP.

If Ahsan’s name is withdrawn it will mean burying ideological politics, he said, adding that the presidential candidate is a governor of ideological politics.

Speaking about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s presidential candidate Dr Arif Alvi, he said Alvi belongs to the middle class.

About the overseas Pakistanis voting for the first time in the upcoming by-elections, the foreign minister said he is happy that it is finally happening.

'Working to bring home Dr Aafia Siddiqui'

On the subject of the detained Pakistani doctor Aafia Siddiqui in the United States, the foreign minister said he understands what her family must be going through.

"We are working to bring Dr Aafia Siddiqui home," he assured, while acknowledging the legal obligations of the process.

'Water crisis a result of mishaps'

About the ongoing water crisis gripping the nation, Qureshi blamed a series of mishaps for the problem.

"The mishaps have resulted in the water issue becoming a huge crisis," he said, pointing out that the previous governments had not focused on the water crisis.

He added that he backs the construction of Bhasha Dam and that Prime Minister Imran Khan has designated its construction as a top priority.

'Ready to talk to political parties over South Punjab province'

Referring to the PPP, Qureshi said their government was in power for five years and if they wanted they could have made the South Punjab province.

"Our government needs support from National Assembly and Senate for the South Punjab province," he said.

Qureshi added that he is ready to talk with other political parties over the new province.

"I am hopeful PPP will assist in talks regarding the new province."