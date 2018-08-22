Two fishermen drown, 12 rescued as boat capsizes off Sonmiani

According to a fisheries official, a rescue mission is underway to rescue the missing fishermen. Photo: File

HUB: Under an ongoing rescue operation, 12 missing fishermen were rescued from a sunken boat off the coast of Sonmiani, Pakistan Navy spokesman said on Wednesday.

The navy spokesman said that bodies of two drowned fishermen recovered earlier were handed over to Edhi officials.

First aid and food were given to those rescued from the sunken boat, said the spokesman of Pakistan Navy.

Earlier, Inspector Fisheries Department Abdul Shakoor Ronjho said that bodies of two fishermen were recovered while search for five others was under way.

Initially, it was reported that 22 fishermen went missing who were on-board a launch (boat) that sunk at Sonmiani beach.

Abdul Shakoor, the fisheries officer said, the drowned launched belonged to Karachi fishermen.



