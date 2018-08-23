Fire extinguished at Karachi superstore after 7 hours

KARACHI: Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire at a superstorenear EOBI House on Shahra-e-Faisal after seven hours.

The fire took place Thursday morning.



According to reports, fire broke out in the store’s basement and spread in the store.

Subsequently, fire tenders, including those of Pakistan Navy, were sent to the site.

In July, six firefighters were injured when fire broke out in a foam-manufacturing factory situated in SITE area of the city.

The residents had said fire broke out early in the morning but was completely doused by a fire brigade but it erupted again later in the day.

Nearly fifty per cent of the building was razed to the ground by the inferno, as 17 fire tenders, a snorkel, and a water bowser tried to douse the blaze.

Earlier this year in May, a one-year-old was burnt to death after a fire sparked in an unregulated settlement in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal vicinity.

Six fire trucks were able to contain the fire which was set due to a cylinder explosion, however, the blaze left affected more than 200 shacks near a railway track in Block 13C of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

In a notable incident in April, a blaze raged in the property room of the City Courts Complex for approximately four hours. It was contained after fire brigade vehicles from all around the city were called on an emergency basis.

Multiple explosions had also been heard in the court's evidence room, which usually houses items — including explosives — recovered from arrested suspects, as the fire had spread outwards, prompting a call to the bomb disposal squad.