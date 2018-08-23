Fawad Chaudhry presented garland of dollar bills on visit to hometown

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry was presented a garland made of dollar bills as he visited his hometown after being sworn in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet.



Chaudhry visited Ludhar in Jhelum District on Tuesday and was presented the garland by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) membr Chaudhry Maqbool Hussain.

According to sources, the garland comprised bills that totaled to $150.

Chaudhry had emerged victor from NA-67, Jhelum 2 during the July 25 polls. He was appointed minister for information and broadcasting on August 20 as Prime Minister Imran Khan's cabinet took oath at a ceremony held at the President House in Islamabad.

The PTI information secretary has previously served as spokesperson for General Musharraf’s All-Pakistan Muslim League (APML) and remained part of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's media team before joining the PTI.