No compromise on national interests: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday asserted there will be no compromise on Pakistan's national interests.

The premier while chairing a meeting at the Foreign Office also issued policy guidelines to officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

PM Imran directed that performance of Pakistani missions abroad should be improved.

"A positive image of Pakistan should be promoted on a global level," the premier urged during the meeting which was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and other officials.

During the meeting which lasted 1 hour and 45 minutes, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua briefed the attendees on Pakistan’s stance on regional and foreign issues.

"The premier was briefed on the situation in occupied Kashmir as well as Pakistan's relations with India," sources told Geo News.

"The prime minister was also taken into confidence regarding relations with Afghanistan, China, Iran and the United States," they added.

The sources continued, "He was also briefed on the Kulbashan Jadhav case which will be heard in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in February."



Further, sources said, "An effective foreign policy will be drafted in line with the prime minister's guidelines and vision."

Sources added, "Foreign Minister Qureshi will address a press conference in the evening to brief the nation regarding decisions taken during PM Imran's FO briefing."

Imran-Pompeo phone call

Pakistan's Foreign Office on Thursday rejected a statement by the US State Department on a phone call between PM Imran and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.



"Pakistan takes exception to the factually incorrect statement issued by US State Dept on today’s phone call between PM Imran and Sec Pompeo. There was no mention at all in the conversation about terrorists operating in Pakistan,” FO Spokespeson Dr Faisal tweeted.

He also asked the US to “immediately correct” the statement.

A readout issued by the US State Department after the phone call had said: "Secretary Pompeo spoke today with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and wished him success. Secretary Pompeo expressed his willingness to work with the new government towards a productive bilateral relationship. Secretary Pompeo raised the importance of Pakistan taking decisive action against all terrorists operating in Pakistan and its vital role in promoting the Afghan peace process.”

