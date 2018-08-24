Outgoing US ambassador meets COAS Bajwa: ISPR

Outgoing US Ambassador in Pakistan Ambassador David Hale. Photo: File

RAWALPINDI: Outgoing US Ambassador in Pakistan Ambassador David Hale paid a farewell visit to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday, informed ISPR.



The army’s media wing said that the Army Chief thanked Ambassador for his services in Pakistan and acknowledged his contributions towards Pak-US relations.

Ambassador Hale thanked the COAS for the contributions of Pak Army towards regional peace and stability.

Earlier in the day, the outgoing ambassador had a brief meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Matters of mutual interest and regional politics was discussed in the meeting.

In a message before meeting the Pakistani officials, Ambassador Hale said in a tweet: "Serving as the American Ambassador to Pakistan has been a great privilege. I carry with me the kindness, warmth and hospitality the Pakistani people have shown me since I arrived in 2015."