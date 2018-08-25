Zardari's close aide Anwar Majeed's physical remand extended

KARACHI: A local court in Karachi on Saturday extended the physical remand of Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed and his son, Abdul Ghani Majeed, who were arrested in connection to a money laundering case.



The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented Abdul Ghani Majeed before additional district and sessions judge, south.

Majeed’s counsel informed the court that Abdul Ghani is investigated all night and not allowed to sleep.

“A medical examination should be conducted of my client as he faces the risk of brain hemorrhage,” the counsel said.

Majeed’s counsel further requested the court to send Anwar on a judicial remand instead of a physical one as he is hospitalised.

However, the FIA prosecutor argued that further questioning is required and thus, the physical remands should be extended.

Accepting FIA’s request, the court extended Anwar and Abdul Ghani’s physical remand till August 27.

The court also ordered that a medical examination be conducted of Abdul Ghani and the report be submitted.

Anwar, a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, and his son were arrested on August 15 in connection to a case pertaining to money laundering through fake bank accounts.

The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested last month in connection with the probe.

Over 20 ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to sources. The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.