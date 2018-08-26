Condolences pour in for Senator John McCain

Senator John McCain looks on during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/Files

KARACHI/WASHINGTON: Condolences poured in from around the world for famed US Senator John McCain of Arizona, who died Saturday at age 81, of glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.



The diagnosis of McCain's cancer was first made in July 2017 and he was seen at the US Capitol in 2018. He had also undergone surgery in mid-April for an intestinal infection.

US President Donald Trump wrote: "My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain.

"Our hearts and prayers are with you," he added.

Thanking McCain "for your service to the nation", US First Lady Melania Trump wrote: "Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to the McCain Family."

Vice President Mike Pence prayed "God bless them all during this difficult time".

Former US President Barack Obama said: "… All of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own. At John's best, he showed us what that means. And for that, we are all in his debt."

"Michelle and I send our most heartfelt condolences to Cindy and their family," he added.

Former Vice President Joe Biden remembered McCain as "a friend".

"He will be missed dearly," he tweeted.

Sarah Palin, McCain's running mate and former governor of Alaska, wrote that he "was a maverick and a fighter, never afraid to stand for his beliefs.

"John never took the easy path in life - and through sacrifice and suffering he inspired others to serve something greater than self."

Former President George W. Bush said in a statement: "Some lives are so vivid, it is difficult to imagine them ended. Some voices are so vibrant, it is hard to think of them stilled. John McCain was a man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order."



"I’ve lost one of my dearest friends and mentor," Senator Lindsey Graham wrote.

Senator Chuck Schumer wrote that McCain's "dedication to his country and the military were unsurpassed, and maybe most of all, he was a truth teller - never afraid to speak truth to power in an era where that has become all too rare".

"John McCain gave his life in service to this nation, exemplifying all that we admire in a hero. […] In his own way, he spoke truth to power," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wrote.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal said the "halls of Congress will never be same with out Senator John McCain".

Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said he and his wife were "saddened to learn of the untimely loss of a great American hero, Senator John McCain.

"His valour comes second only to his service and dedication to family and country."