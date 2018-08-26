Yasmin Rashid, Aleem Khan, Mehmood-ur-Rasheed part of 23-member Punjab cabinet

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government announced a 23-member Punjab cabinet, a document obtained through sources revealed on Sunday.



According to an official document, Faizul Hassan Chouhan has been appointed provincial minister for culture and information while Dr Yasmin Rashid has been named Primary and Secondary Healthcare minister.

The list also mentioned an Independent candidate, who joined the PTI government, named as Youth Affairs and Sports minister.

Aleem Khan has been named as Minister for Local Government, while Raja Basharat was named provincial minister for parliamentary affairs.

Yasir Humayun Sarfraz was mentioned for the post of Punjab Minister for Higher Education, according to the document.

The government named Mehmood-ur-Rasheed as housing, urban development minister. Rashid Hafeez was named revenue minister.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan interviewed 30 lawmakers for the selection process of Punjab cabinet.

An important session was held at Bani Gala today under PM Imran Khan, where Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and others recommended for the cabinet were also present.

Sources said that the CM Punjab gave a briefing to the prime minister during the session.

In a meeting held on Friday between PM Imran and Buzdar, it was agreed upon to form a small provincial cabinet, sources informed Geo News.



“During the meeting, it was decided that in the first phase, 15 members will be assigned portfolios,” sources earlier said and added that senior members of the PTI will be appointed to key ministries.