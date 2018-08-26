International-standard sports complex to be built in Abbottabad: KP speaker

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly speaker Mushtaq Ahmad. Photo: File

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has announced the construction of a sports stadium of international standard in Abbottabad.

According to Ghani, the sports complex will be built on the extra land of Commissioner House in Abbottabad with a cost of Rs300 million.

Speaking to APP, Ghani said, in the past, no one could took steps to promote sports in the region.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to utililise all available resources to bring change in the life of the people, he added.

“With the construction of this sports complex, Abbottabad will once again be the centre of attention,” he said.



He said he felt pride while announcing the PTI government's decision about the construction of the sports complex, which would be completed in record time.

He said the people, particularly youth of the Hazara region were deprived of sports facilities and the sports complex would fulfill their requirements.

“The stadium will have a multipurpose sports gymnasium,” he added.