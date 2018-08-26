Senior Railways official requests 2-year leave over Rasheed’s ‘ non-professional attitude’

Sheikh Rasheed talking to media today in Lahore-Geo News

LAHORE: A senior official of the Railways Ministry has requested for a two-year leave citing differences with the ministry’s head Sheikh Rasheed.

In his application letter, Hanif Gul, a Grade-20 officer, said he finds it impossible to work with Rasheed as he has an unprofessional and indecent attitude.

Prior to the application, Rasheed chaired a meeting of railways officials where he reportedly admonished them for telling “stories” about the department’s better performance.

The officials reportedly told him that there has been a significant increase in railways income, to which Rasheed asked them not to praise “any minister” in front of him.

Rasheed after taking up the ministry has often criticised former railways minister Saad Rafique’s performance.