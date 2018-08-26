President Mamnoon, wife pay visit to ailing Kulsoom Nawaz

After visiting Kulsoom Nawaz, the president spoke to media/ Geo News screen grab

LONDON: President Mamnoon Hussain, along with his wife, visited Harley Street Clinic on Sunday to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s ailing wife, Kulsoom Nawaz.

Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz welcomed the president and his wife.

After visiting Kulsoom Nawaz, the president spoke to media and said that he has talked to Kulsoom, who has appealed for prayers.

“I am standing with Nawaz, as I was in 1999,” he said.

At the occasion, Hussain Nawaz said that the decision for the selection of president will be done by the PML-N leadership and he will not pass a statement on it.

He further said that his mother is in the ICU, she can speak but cannot sit or stand.

Hussain Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif has contacted them through a Pakistani number and he is allowed once or twice to call within a week.

Kulsoom Nawaz has been undergoing treatment for cancer since a year in London.