Airlines asked to fly from Pakistan with minimum fuel amid supply chain concerns

A PIA aircraft prepares to take off at the Islamabad International Airport. — AFP/File

Airlines advised maximum refuel at foreign airports.

PAA directive to remain effective until March 31.

Jet fuel A-1 supply affected by regional situation.

The Pakistan Airports Authority on Saturday directed airlines operating from the country to depart with the minimum required fuel due to supply constraints caused by the ongoing Middle East conflict.

In a fresh Notice to Airmen (Notam), the PAA noted disruptions to jet fuel A-1 availability due to the prevailing situation in the Middle East.

The advisory comes as the regional situation has affected the supply of jet fuel A-1, prompting precautionary measures for flight operations.

In this regard, airlines have been advised to take on as much jet fuel as possible from airports abroad.

The Notam related to jet fuel supply will remain in effect until March 31, according to the PAA.

Concerns about supply chain disruption come just days after Pakistan hiked the price of jet fuel used by commercial aircraft, raising it by Rs154 per litre, one of the largest increases in recent years.

Following the increase, jet fuel prices surged from Rs188.93 to a record Rs342.37 per litre, marking an increase of about 82%.

The move followed the US-Israeli attack on Iran and Tehran's subsequent announcement of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route.

Islamabad, Lahore airports closure

Separately, the PAA issued a Notam regarding commercial flight operations at Islamabad and Lahore airports for March 16.

In its Notam, the authority announced a temporary closure of six sectors of the Lahore Flight Information Region on March 16.

Commercial aircraft will not be able to land or take off from Islamabad International Airport between 8:30am and 10:30am on March 16.

The notice further instructed aircraft captains to ensure additional fuel reserves, noting that flights already in the air during the restricted period may have to remain in holding patterns before landing at the Islamabad airport.