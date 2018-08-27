Presidential election: Deadline to submit nomination papers ends

ISLAMABAD: The deadline for candidates to submit their nomination papers for the upcoming presidential election ended at noon today.



Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) candidate for the country's presidency Aitzaz Ahsan and Maulana Fazlur Rahman - the candidate fielded by the rest of the opposition - submitted their nomination papers at the Islamabad High Court earlier today.



They are contesting against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) candidate Dr Arif Alvi, who also submitted nomination papers for the presidential election today.

The Chief Election Commissioner will conduct scrutiny of the nomination papers in Islamabad on Wednesday at 10am.

Candidates will have until Thursday, August 30 to withdraw their nomination papers, after which the final list will be made public on the same day.

Polling for the presidential election will be held on September 4.

The president is elected by an electoral college comprising members of the Senate, National Assembly, and the four provincial assemblies. Voting is held through a secret ballot.