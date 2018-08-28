Defence and Martyrs Day will be observed in befitting way: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said the nation’s martyrs and their families will be remembered and honoured on Defence and Martyrs Day 2018.



Speaking at an ISPR planning conference earlier today, Major General Ghafoor said the Ministry of Information and the military’s media wing are coordinating to pay tribute to the martyrs and their sacrifices on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day.

Emphasising the role of the media, he urged media representatives to honour the martyrs by visiting their families and highlighting their sacrifices for the cause of the country.

“Every martyr of our nation should be visible on [September 6],” he said.

The nation will remember and salute its martyrs and their families in a befitting manner, Major General Ghafoor added.

The conference was informed that the main ceremony of the day would be held at General Headquarters and broadcast live.



It was attended by representatives from the civil society, media and armed forces.