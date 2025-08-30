Police report says Farhan Ghani case was 'simple quarrel', no weapons used

The image shows Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani (left) along with his brother Farhan Ghani. — Facebook@Farhan Ghani

Complainant fails to prove govt employment status.

No CCTV footage recovered from incident site.

Suspects released due to lack of evidence.



KARACHI: Police have submitted a report to the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi regarding the case against Chanesar Town Chairman Farhan Ghani and others, stating that the incident was a “simple quarrel” in which no weapons were used.

According to the report, the complainant failed to produce any No Objection Certificate (NOC) for excavation work and could not establish his employment status with any government department.

The report further noted that no CCTV footage could be obtained from the site of the incident.

Police told the court that the complainant had appeared at the police station and declared that he no longer wished to pursue the case. On the basis of his statement and lack of evidence, the accused — including Farhan Ghani — were released.

The report added that, in light of the complainant’s withdrawal and absence of proof, the case did not stand.

During the hearing, the court questioned the conduct of the Investigation Officer (IO), particularly regarding the surety bonds of the suspects.

The IO later presented the bonds report in court. The proceedings were adjourned until September 2, with notices issued to the accused under Section 497 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

In a previous hearing, Farhan had denied the allegations, saying he was passing by when he noticed unauthorised excavation work.

He claimed that, as Town Chairman, it was within his authority to ask for an NOC. “I only asked them to show the permission letter. When they didn’t, I asked them to stop. I did not assault anyone,” he told the court.

Farhan, who is the younger brother of Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, surrendered himself to the police last week after an FIR was registered against him at Ferozabad police station.

The complaint, lodged reportedly by a government employee, Hafiz Sohail, alleged that he was attacked while supervising fibre cable work on a service road off Sharea Faisal on August 22.

The FIR had named Farhan and his associates under charges of attempted murder, terrorism, and other offences.