COAS expresses grief on demise of 1965 war veteran

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of a veteran of 1965 war between Pakistan and India, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



War veteran Sepoy Maqbool Hussain breathed his last at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Attock, the ISPR said in a statement. Hussain was injured during the 1965 war and subsequently taken prisoner by the Indian army.

He was released in 2005, after having spent 40 years in Indian jails. The veteran soldier was a recipient of Sitara-e-Jurrat.

His funeral prayers would be offered on Wednesday, after which Hussain would be laid to rest with full military honours.