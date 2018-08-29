Members of KP cabinet sworn in

PESHAWAR: The new Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet swore oath of their office at the Governor House today.



Acting KP Governor Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani administered the oath to the new cabinet members, which had already been postponed once.

One of the advisor's Shah Mohammad did not take oath today.

The 15 member KP cabinet is made up of Atif Khan who has been named a senior minister and given the portfolio of tourism, with Shahram Tarakai serving as the local government minister.

Taimur Saleem Jhagra will be finance minister.

Meanwhile, Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq will be the minister for forestry, with Haji Qalandar Khan Lodhi joining the cabinet as minister for food.

Shakeel Ahmed Khan will manage the revenue affairs, while Mohib Ullah Khan will take charge as the agriculture minister.

Amjad Ali will serve as the minister for mineral development.

Moreover, Sultan Muhammad Khan has been appointed as the new law minister of KP, with Hisham Inamullah Khan serving as the health minister.

Abdul Kareem will be the advisor to CM on industries, Shah Muhammad Khan the special assistant to the CM on transport and Kamran Khan Bangash will serve as the IT minister.

Meanwhile, Ziaullah Khan Bangash will be Adviser to KP chief minister.