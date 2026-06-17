In meeting with Bilawal, PM Shehbaz stresses effective Centre-provinces cooperation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks during a meeting with a PPP delegation led by party chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at PM Office, Islamabad, June 17, 2026. — X@PakPMO

PM, Bilawal discuss national issues and regional situation: PMO.

Review progress on Centre's development projects in Sindh: PMO.

PPP chief hails PM Shehbaz, CDF Munir's efforts for peace: PMO.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday called for effective cooperation between the Centre and provincial governments as the government moves to secure passage of the federal budget for FY2026-27.

The prime minister made the remarks during a meeting with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who has reportedly deferred his budget speech owing to concerns over certain fiscal matters.

Bilawal would decide on the timing and content of his address after receiving a detailed briefing from party leaders, The News reported, citing sources.

According to The News, sources said that the PPP had conveyed the party's concerns on changes in budgetary figures reflected in the budget during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

During the meeting, the PPP delegation informed DPM Dar that the party had agreed to support grants linked to defence expenditures in view of the security environment but had not endorsed allocations that could be perceived as serving political interests, the report added.

During today's meeting at the Prime Minister Office, PM Shehbaz and the PPP chief discussed matters of national importance, the federal budget, development projects and the prevailing regional situation, according to a statement issued by the PMO.

Discussing the federal budget, the prime minister said that effective coordination and close cooperation between the federal and provincial governments were indispensable for national development and economic progress.

Both leaders agreed that sustained collaboration between federal and provincial institutions was essential for the timely completion of projects and for ensuring better public services and facilities for citizens.

Bilawal thanked the prime minister for his support in the process of government formation in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The PPP chief paid tribute to the prime minister and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for Pakistan's diplomatic efforts to promote global peace amid the evolving situation in the Middle East.

The two leaders reviewed progress on development projects being implemented by the federal government in Sindh and discussed measures to further strengthen cooperation between the federation and the provinces.

The PPP chief was accompanied by Senator Sherry Rehman and MNA Syed Naveed Qamar during the meeting.

DPM Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema also attended the meeting.