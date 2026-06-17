Karachi weather likely to remain hot, humid with light rain forecast in parts

A vendor arranges colourful inflatable paddling pools, rubber rings and bunny toys at a roadside stall as customers show keen interest in the cooling products, June 13, 2026. — APP

KARACHI: The weather in Karachi is expected to remain hot and humid over the next 24 hours, with partly cloudy skies, the Met Office said on Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, light rain or drizzle may occur in some areas of the city during the morning and night.

The weather department said the maximum temperature in Karachi is expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C today.

It added that the humidity level in the air was recorded at 75%, while sea breezes were blowing at a speed of 15 kilometres per hour.

The minimum temperature recorded in the city during the last 24 hours was 29.5°C, the Met Office said.