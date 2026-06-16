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Four independents join Aleem Khan's IPP in Gilgit-Baltistan

Newly joined members say they would invite other independent GBA members to join IPP
By
Web Desk
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Published June 16, 2026

Federal Minister and IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan (third from right) with newly joined GB Assembly members in Gilgit, June 16, 2026. — X/@istehkamPK
Federal Minister and IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan (third from right) with newly joined GB Assembly members in Gilgit, June 16, 2026. — X/@istehkamPK 
  • Members include Anwar Ali from GBA-23 Ghanche-2.
  • Asad Shafiq from GBA-24 Ghanche-3 also joins IPP.
  • Muhammad Dilpazeer, Aman Ali among new members.

GILGIT: At least four independent winners from Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly elections on Tuesday joined Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, announcing the decision during a meeting with Federal Minister for Communications and IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan.

The newly-joined members include Anwar Ali from GBA-23 Ghanche-2, Asad Shafiq from GBA-24 Ghanche-3, Muhammad Dilpazeer from GBA-15 Diamer-1, and Aman Ali from GBA-21 Ghizer-3.

Speaking on the occasion, Dilpazeer said that the four candidates formed a group and joined the IPP, adding that they were also in contact with other independent candidates as well as Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) nominees.

According to Dilpazeer, the group would extend invitations to other independents to join the party, claiming that IPP would emerge as the second-largest party in the GB Assembly.

The general elections for 24 seats of the GB Assembly were held on June 7, with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerging as the single largest party by securing 10 seats, according to unofficial and preliminary results.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, the PPP won constituencies including GBA-1, GBA-4, GBA-5, GBA-7, GBA-9, GBA-10, GBA-11, GBA-12, GBA-17 and GBA-19.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited the PPP to form the government in GB, saying that the PPP has emerged as the majority party in the polls.

In a statement on June 12, he assured full support to the Bilawal-led party in the formation of the government.

PM Shehbaz said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to sit on the opposition benches in the GB Assembly, but its elected members will vote in favour of the PPP to form the government.

He added that the decision had been taken in line with the democratic traditions and values.

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