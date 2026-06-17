Electricity bill format redesigned to improve transparency

A power technician while fixing electric meters in Pakistan. — AFP/File

The electricity distribution companies (Discos) across Pakistan have introduced a redesigned electricity bill format, marking a significant step in the Ministry of Energy’s (Power Division) consumer-centric reform agenda aimed at improving transparency, readability and customer experience.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the new bill format has been developed with a focus on simplicity, readability, and an improved consumer experience, presenting key billing information in a structured and accessible manner.

Consumers can now quickly understand their electricity consumption, billing components, and payment obligations without navigating unnecessary complexity. The initiative was driven by feedback received from consumers and stakeholders over the years.

The ministry received numerous complaints and observations regarding the previous bill format, which many consumers found difficult to understand due to its overcrowded layout, excessive information, and complex presentation.

The inclusion of multiple technical details, repetitive content, and non-essential information often made it challenging for consumers to quickly identify and comprehend key billing data.

In response to this feedback, and consistent with its ongoing commitment to transparency and service delivery, the ministry took the initiative to fundamentally redesign the bill format. The redesigned electricity bill incorporates several enhancements aimed at improving the consumer experience.

The new format features a simplified and uncluttered design that enhances readability, with billing amounts, due dates, and consumption details presented clearly and prominently. Information has been better organised to allow consumers to grasp their bill at a glance, while reduced visual complexity ensures the format is accessible to individuals from all backgrounds.

The new bills also integrate QR codes, enabling consumers to access supplementary information and digital services conveniently.

The Ministry of Energy appreciates the valuable feedback received from consumers and stakeholders, which has been instrumental in shaping this improvement.

The ministry remains committed to pursuing reforms that enhance transparency, efficiency, and consumer satisfaction across Pakistan’s power sector.

Currently Lesco, Gepco, Mepco electricity bills have started printing on new format while that of Iesco shall start printing from Monday. Rest of the Discos are under process of procurement and shall start printing new format on completion of the process.