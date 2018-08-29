PM Imran’s close friend Zulfi Bukhari appears before NAB

Bukhari, a London-based businessman is a close friend of PM Imran-File Photo

RAWALPINDI: Zulfi Bukhari, a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan, appeared on Wednesday before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday in a probe related to offshore companies.

Bukhari, a London-based businessman, was questioned for two hours by a three-member NAB team and reportedly told them he would bring some documents from Britain and present before them, sources said.

Earlier this year, NAB began a probe into offshore companies held by Zulfi Bukhari. The accountability bureau is investigation the use of the offshore companies to buy dozens of expensive commercial properties in London.

Bukhari’s name was also added to the Exit Control List (ECL) in August as part of the probe. During a July appearance before NAB, Bukhari was questioned for over an hour and presented details regarding his offshore companies.