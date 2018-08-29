Karate medalist Nargis Hameed returns to Lahore to a hero’s welcome

Nargis Hameed says she is delighted to have won the medal, adding that she can also win gold medals in world events if she receives government support. — Geo News

LAHORE: Pakistan Karate Federation gave a splendid welcome to the first Pakistani sportswoman to win a bronze medal in Asian Games 2018.



Hailing from Quetta’s Hazara community, Nargis Hameed won the medal in Karate by outclassing Nepal’s Rita Karki in a 3-1 match in the 68+ kg event held in Indonesia.



Upon her return to Pakistan, the 19-year-old medalist and her fellow Pakistani players were showered with flower petals.

Speaking to media, Nargis said that at present sports other than cricket are also being appreciated in Pakistan.

"If we are facilitated with foreign coaches, we will be able to perform even better on international level," she said.

Nargis further told reporters that she was delighted to have won the medal, adding that she could also win gold medals in world events if she received government support.