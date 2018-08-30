Punjab info minister loses cool during TV interview

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Culture and Information Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan lost his cool during a television appearance and hurled abuses at the host of the show and channel staff after old clips of him were played.



In a video which has gone viral on social media, the Punjab information minister is seen removing the microphone and walking off from the interview while hurling abuses at the TV channel staff.

During an interview with a private TV channel, old clips of the Punjab information minister were played which did not go down well with him.

On top of that, Chohan started abusing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and was asked by the host to refrain from doing so which angered him further.

Following this, the Punjab information minister walked off while hurling abuses at the channel staff.

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan condemned Chohan’s behaviour.

Chohan should not have said such things, Aleem said while adding that a complaint must have been lodged with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

In a statement issued later in the day, Chohan said propaganda was being done against him and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He also spoke about his plans for the ministry he has been appointed for, saying he wanted to bring revolutionary changes and work on highlighting important issues in stage dramas that could be watched by families.

The minister said he would fulfill the public's hopes by working for the ministry.