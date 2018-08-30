Saad Rafique submits papers for NA-131 by-elections

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has submitted his papers for NA-131 Lahore 9 constituency for the upcoming by-elections. Photo: File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has submitted his nomination papers to contest from NA-131 Lahore 9 constituency in the upcoming by-elections.

Rafique had lost to Prime Minister Imran Khan from NA-131 in a closely fought contest, securing 83,633 votes against the PTI chairman's 84,313 votes.

PML-N had issued a ticket to the former railways minister to contest the by-elections from the same constituency after PM Imran vacated the seat to keep his hometown seat of NA-95 Mianwali.

Rafique’s papers were submitted by his spokesperson Qasim, and were accepted by returning officer Raham Zada.

Rafique’s wife, Ghazala Saad Rafique, will serve as the covering candidate for the former minister.

Moreover, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbas has submitted his papers for NA-124 constituency. The seat was vacated by Hamza Shehbaz.

By-elections will be held countrywide on October 14.