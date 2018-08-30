Family of Karachi minor who was electrocuted, lost limbs to pursue legal action

KARACHI: The family of a minor boy, whose arms were amputated after he was electrocuted, announced Thursday night they would take legal action against K-Electric Limited.

Eight-year-old Umer of Karachi’s Ahsanabad area was electrocuted after a loose wire fell on him. The child was playing in the street on the third day of Eid-ul-Azha when the untoward incident took place.



Doctors said they had to amputate both his arms as they were badly burnt due to the electric shock.

Governor Sindh takes notice

Imran Ismail, the governor of Sindh, took notice of the incident and summoned a report from the KE officials in this regard.

A KE spokesperson expressed profound grief over the incident and extended sympathy to the family. He said every possible effort would be made to assist the relatives.