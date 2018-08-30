Blasphemous caricatures 'an issue of every Muslim': PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday he would move the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) in an effort to raise the issue of blasphemous caricatures in the United Nations.



Speaking via a video statement published on social media, Khan said: "The matter of blasphemous caricature is an issue of every Muslim," he noted, adding that it is close to every Muslim's heart.

Disrespecting the sentiments of Muslims by targetting Holy Prophet (PBUH) was unacceptable, the premier said, adding that the only way this issue could be addressed was through a joint statement from all the Muslim countries in the United Nations through the OIC.

The PM mentioned that the West had failed to understand "our perspective towards religion is quite different from theirs".

"We will be able to make the West understand that it's not just one Muslim country taking forward the issue or one Muslim country recalling their ambassador in protest," he said, but multiple Muslim countries "through a unanimous statement in the UN".



The premier said he had directed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, to speak with other countries on the matter and conduct meetings with the international community in the UN.

"InshAllah (God Willing), we will stage a strong protest and will tell them that such acts hurt over a billion people of the world. It's unacceptable," he added.

Khan said a minority was involved in the blasphemous act to intentionally target Islam.